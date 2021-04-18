Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report sales of $6.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.44 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $118.34. 5,777,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

