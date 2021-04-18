State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $159.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

