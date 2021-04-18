State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 65,622 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.55, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

