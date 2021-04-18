State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $34.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

