State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

