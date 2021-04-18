State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

DEI opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

