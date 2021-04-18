State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 434,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 219,768 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,229,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

