State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.38 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $129.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $136.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,498,792 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

