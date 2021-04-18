State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.04 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $429.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $428.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.