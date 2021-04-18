State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Agree Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.