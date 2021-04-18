State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 55 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,471 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

Shares of SIVB opened at $518.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $577.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

