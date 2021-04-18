State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $5,211,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

