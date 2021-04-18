State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,029,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS opened at $70.58 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $71.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

