State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 497 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 43,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $577,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total value of $6,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $448.20 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $427.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 98.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

