StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSUR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUR remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497. StatSure Diagnostic Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.

About StatSure Diagnostic Systems

StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets rapid in-vitro assays for use in the detection of infectious diseases and other conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers SURE CHECK HIV 1/2 and Clearview Complete HIV 1/ 2 tests, which are single-use diagnostic tests for visual detection of antibodies to HIV 1 and HIV 2.

