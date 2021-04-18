Stealth Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,656.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $18,656.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000796 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021319 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,275,699 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

