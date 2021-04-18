Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $1,383,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,358,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,675,955. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,491.86.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $1,184,670.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total value of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28.

MRNA stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $498,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10,550.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

