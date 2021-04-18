stETH (Lido) Market Capitalization Tops $488.38 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $488.38 million and $71,909.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $2,145.80 or 0.03860577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00066560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00282506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004292 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00026500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00719708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,428.02 or 0.99722414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00851912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 227,599 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

