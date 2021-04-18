Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Up 72.1% in March

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the March 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HNDL opened at $25.23 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

