Sumokoin Price Down 5% Over Last Week (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $85,814.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

