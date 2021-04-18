Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.14.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $115.77 and a 12-month high of $157.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,348,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,815 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

