SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Hits $2.13

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $216.68 million and approximately $19.86 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $2.13 or 0.00003881 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.30 or 0.00739847 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00017455 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

