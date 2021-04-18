Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 401,900 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 277,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 145,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Supernova Partners Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSE:SPNV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,607. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

