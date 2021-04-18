SushiSwap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.30 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.50 or 0.00023715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $1.30 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00089460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00670723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,128,002 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

