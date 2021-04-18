Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000.

Shares of IDMO opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $35.65.

