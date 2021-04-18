Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $236,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

PZA opened at $27.10 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87.

