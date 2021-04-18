Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 2,187 Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.57% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

MXE stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

