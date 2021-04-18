SVF Investment Corp. 3’s (NASDAQ:SVFC) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

SVF Investment Corp. 3’s (NASDAQ:SVFC) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. SVF Investment Corp. 3 had issued 28,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $280,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFC opened at $10.20 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

In related news, CEO Ioannis Pipilis purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navneet Govil purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

