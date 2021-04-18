Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SWDBY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. 18,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 4.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

