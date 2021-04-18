Swipe Trading 14.9% Lower This Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Swipe has a market cap of $358.10 million and approximately $830.12 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.18 or 0.00007349 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00089745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $380.18 or 0.00668887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

