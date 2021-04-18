Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 316 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.65.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW traded up $3.68 on Friday, hitting $208.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,359,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,916. The company has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.49 and a 12-month high of $205.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

