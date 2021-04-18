Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 308 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Globus Medical stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.75. 313,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,796. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

