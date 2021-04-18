Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.0% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after acquiring an additional 254,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $166.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,057,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average of $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

