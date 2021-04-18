Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $5.34 on Friday, hitting $328.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,213,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.82 and a 12-month high of $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.80.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

