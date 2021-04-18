Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 24,651 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 244.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.08. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $269.69.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

