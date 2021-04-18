Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 5,434 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,842. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

