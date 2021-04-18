SynLev (SYN) Trading Up 87.5% Over Last Week

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One SynLev coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $316,900.81 and approximately $106,385.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SynLev has traded 87.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00069046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.60 or 0.00679884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038911 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev.

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

