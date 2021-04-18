Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $41.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.23.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE SNV opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 130,692 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 462,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 118,725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

