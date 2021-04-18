Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $249.50 million and $6.57 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.00472279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005492 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,571,789 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.