T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $215.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $96.42 and a 52 week high of $183.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.66.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,274,000 after buying an additional 69,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,494,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,648,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $330,525,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,638,000 after buying an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after buying an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.