Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Down 31.4% in March

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX remained flat at $$0.53 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,932,574. Tanzanian Gold has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.