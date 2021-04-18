Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.05.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.32. Targa Resources has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

