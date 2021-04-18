TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$62.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price objective on TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.78.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at C$59.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.01. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$67.89.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3700002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$29,117.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,042.61. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,854,193.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,987.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.