TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Down 36.5% in March

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the March 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TDH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of TDH worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,350. TDH has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

