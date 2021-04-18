TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,608,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,580,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

