Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Shares Gap Down to $7.92

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.74. Telefônica Brasil shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 14,716 shares.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.18.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

