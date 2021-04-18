Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of TLS opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.18. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84.

In related news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,953,579. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

