Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telstra is Australia’s principal telecommunications company, one of Australia’s largest corporations and one of the best-known brands in the country. Telstra’s fixed telephone network extends across the nation, serving virtually all homes and a substantial majority of Australian businesses. Its mobile networks cover the area in which 91% of Australia’s population lives. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telstra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TLSYY stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Telstra has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

