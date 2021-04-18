Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $159.38 on Friday. Temenos has a 12-month low of $105.07 and a 12-month high of $172.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMSNY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

