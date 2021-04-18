Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Tenable reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $5,914,105.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,148 shares of company stock worth $18,284,415. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,258,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,820,000 after purchasing an additional 339,850 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 438,791 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. 818,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,856. Tenable has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

